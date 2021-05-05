PFG Advisors Makes New $140,000 Investment in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after buying an additional 1,713,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 1,502,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,633,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

