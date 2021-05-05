PFG Advisors Trims Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,889,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 388,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 720,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,966,000 after purchasing an additional 287,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $102.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $97.22 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

