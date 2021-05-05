PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.50 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

PCG opened at $11.32 on Monday. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 183,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 108.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 228,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 118,748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 344,170.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 82,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

