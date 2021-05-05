Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.20. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Pharma-Bio Serv alerts:

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.