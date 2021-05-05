Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Insider Malcolm McComas Acquires 500,000 Shares

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) insider Malcolm McComas bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($31,071.43).
The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.48.
About Pharmaxis
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pharmaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.