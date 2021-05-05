Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) Insider Malcolm McComas Acquires 500,000 Shares

Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PXS) insider Malcolm McComas bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$43,500.00 ($31,071.43).

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.48.

About Pharmaxis

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

