Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 7,562 shares.The stock last traded at $12.84 and had previously closed at $12.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group comprises 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

