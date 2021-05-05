Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

