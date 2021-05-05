PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.56

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.56 and last traded at C$3.56, with a volume of 7724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their target price on PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a market cap of C$178.59 million and a PE ratio of -23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.89%.

In other news, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks purchased 79,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$224,238.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,307,036. Insiders have acquired a total of 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 over the last ninety days.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

