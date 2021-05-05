PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 14,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCQ. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.