PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the March 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 14,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
