PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on June 1st

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE PCQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.13. 14,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,007. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

