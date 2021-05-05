PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NYSE PTY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 2,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $19.25.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
