PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,517. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Dividend History for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit