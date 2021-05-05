PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:PCI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,517. PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $23.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

About PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. It seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 31, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

