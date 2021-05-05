Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEMKT:PDO)

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 114,156 shares.

Get Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc, formerly Pyramid Oil Company (Pyramid), is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It acquires interests in land and producing properties through acquisition and lease, on which it drills and/or operates crude oil or natural gas wells.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.