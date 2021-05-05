PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 287,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.63.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

