PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. 287,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,146. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $10.63.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.