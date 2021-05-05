PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of PML traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,590. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

