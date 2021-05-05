Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $264 million-$272 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.23 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.06.

NYSE PING traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,905. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -323.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.72. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,588 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $55,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,751 shares of company stock valued at $673,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

