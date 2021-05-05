Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Stephens downgraded Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Community Bankers Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $7.32.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,910 shares of company stock worth $54,310.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

