Piper Sandler Raises Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $89.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s previous close.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $49.83 and a twelve month high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

