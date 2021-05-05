Piper Sandler Weighs in on Lazard Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $4.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lazard has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,185,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

