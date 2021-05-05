Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA provides banking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, and Other segments. The company offers time, structured, deposit, saving, current, and business accounts; mortgage, consumer, personal, home improvement, farming, restructuring, and working capital loans; overdrafts; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; mutual funds, treasury bonds, equities, exchange traded funds, dual currency deposits, treasury interest-bearing notes, asset management solutions, and gold sovereigns and gold bars; and car, home, civil liability, health, endowment, accident/life, lifestyle, agricultural, civil liability, photovoltaic park, and corporate insurances.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.