Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Short Interest Update

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the March 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of BPIRY stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
