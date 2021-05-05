Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%.

PXLW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.24. 990,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $169.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,035.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

