Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Announces Earnings Results

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,833,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,973. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PAA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

