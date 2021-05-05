PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung Sells 4,500 Shares

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $151,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.23.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

