Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $782.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 782 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 780 ($10.19), with a volume of 130961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763 ($9.97).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.35.
About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.