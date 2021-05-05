Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $782.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 782 ($10.22) and last traded at GBX 780 ($10.19), with a volume of 130961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763 ($9.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £770.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 721.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 657.35.

In other news, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £607,620 ($793,859.42). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71).

