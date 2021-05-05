Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,500 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 91.0 days.

Shares of Polaris Infrastructure stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.80. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.29. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Polaris Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

