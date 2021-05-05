Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 18,326 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $165,117.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,294.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $558,531.54.

On Thursday, April 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $546,078.55.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,890.00.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. 95,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities research analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

