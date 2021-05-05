Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on POW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating and set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$38.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.86.

TSE POW opened at C$36.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.66. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$18.79 and a 12 month high of C$36.70. The company has a current ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

