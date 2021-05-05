PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $2.81 on Top Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerPool coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00004940 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PowerPool has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00083564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00019719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00066073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.33 or 0.00819978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.30 or 0.09300564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,128,598 coins. PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

