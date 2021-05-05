Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $854,227.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit