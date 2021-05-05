Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $854,227.00 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 108,130 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $854,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,290,389 shares in the company, valued at $215,594,073.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 182,302 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $1,407,371.44.

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The company had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Precigen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Precigen during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

