Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.57. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38.

In other news, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

