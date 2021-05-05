Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Pretium Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $11.21. 1,372,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVG shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

