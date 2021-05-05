Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,595 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 129.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Overstock.com by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,483 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $526,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,501 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.45 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 372.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.92.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

