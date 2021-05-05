Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.27.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.39 and a 12-month high of $108.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

