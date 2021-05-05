Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $299,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

