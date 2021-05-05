Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 24.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $136.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

