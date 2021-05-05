Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Creative Planning grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Shares of PHO opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $53.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.