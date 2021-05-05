Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,860 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $10,033,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dell Technologies by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 32,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $96.52 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.