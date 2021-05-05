Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 30,139 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 38,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.42.

