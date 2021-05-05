Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.62.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.36 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

