Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 55.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $60.88. 1,045,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,946,604. The stock has a market cap of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $47.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.