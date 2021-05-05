Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 34,493 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20,585.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. 769,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,499,594. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,728,433.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,220,841 shares of company stock worth $99,144,321 in the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

