Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 62,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 764,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. 267,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,825,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $51.48.

