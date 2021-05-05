Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.88. 26,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,378. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.23.

