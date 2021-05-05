Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

SIGI stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,553. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 32,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $2,448,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

