Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,335 shares of company stock worth $19,552,504 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $111.25 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

