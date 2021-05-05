Project Pai 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.66 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $90.61 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,746,398,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,543,307,969 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.