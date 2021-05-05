ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $912,061.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PUMP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 856,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.84.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

