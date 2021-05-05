ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.16. 4,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,076,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

