Propy (PRO) Market Capitalization Achieves $98.49 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Propy has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and approximately $998,924.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Propy has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Propy (PRO) is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. The official website for Propy is propy.com . Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

