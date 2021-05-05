Proton Market Cap Achieves $59.35 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00085012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $474.13 or 0.00831012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,368.48 or 0.09409284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00044390 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

